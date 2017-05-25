Indiana man gets quick $2K to settle ...

Indiana man gets quick $2K to settle complaint about police

An Indiana man who filed a complaint about a confrontation with police officer ended up getting a $2,000 check to settle the matter a week later. The Herald Bulletin reports Jason Winters said he was verbally and physically assaulted by the officer April 6 following a dispute with his roommate in Anderson.

