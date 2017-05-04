Indiana man accused of holding 4 people hostage for 5 days
Elkhart Police Sgt. Chris Snyder says Derrick Glass confined a 68-year-old man and women aged 64, 26 and 21 against their will in an Elkhart apartment from Friday until Tuesday, but that they were not "tied up or restricted."
