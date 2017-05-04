Indiana Legislature Bans "Ban the Box...

Indiana Legislature Bans "Ban the Box" Ordinances

Some cities and counties across the country have enacted local ordinances restricting the ability of employers to inquire into the criminal histories of applicants during various stages of the job application process. However, the Indiana General Assembly recently passed a bill that prohibits local governments from adopting such ordinances in Indiana.

