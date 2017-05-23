Indiana Legislative Council to Announce Topics for Summer Interim Study Committees
The Indiana Legislative Council will convene Thursday, May 25 at 11:30 a.m. at the Indiana Statehouse, room 431, to announce the topics that will be studied this summer in the interim study committees. Throughout the course of legislative session, lawmakers urged the Legislative Council to consider studying a number of topics.
