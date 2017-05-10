Indiana knocks out Penn State 5-2, evens series
Indiana's Pauly Milto took that phrase rather seriously on Saturday afternoon. The sophomore pitcher was downright chilly from the mound, throwing six shutout innings with seven strikeouts for the Hoosiers as they defeated Penn State 5-2.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Crimson Quarry.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|8 hr
|Jaguarsam
|11
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|17 hr
|Starbird
|168
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC