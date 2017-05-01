Indiana governor signs measure closin...

Indiana governor signs measure closing cold beer sales loophole

17 hrs ago

Legislation closing the legal loophole used by the Ricker's convenience store chain to sell cold beer at two locations was signed into law Tuesday by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who took the opportunity to also call for a review of the state's alcohol laws.

Chicago, IL

