Indiana governor: New law will aid lead-tainted region
Gov. Eric Holcomb is praising a new state law that will help a northwestern Indiana city deal with lead and arsenic contamination that's forcing residents in a public housing complex from their homes. Holcomb joined East Chicago officials for a ceremonial bill signing Thursday in a park that's within a Superfund site in the industrial city about 25 miles from downtown Chicago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|7 hr
|Andy
|5
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|Fri
|The Anti-Connersv...
|13
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|Fri
|nnono
|2
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|May 15
|Anon
|169
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC