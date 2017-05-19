Indiana governor: New law will aid le...

Indiana governor: New law will aid lead-tainted region

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Gov. Eric Holcomb is praising a new state law that will help a northwestern Indiana city deal with lead and arsenic contamination that's forcing residents in a public housing complex from their homes. Holcomb joined East Chicago officials for a ceremonial bill signing Thursday in a park that's within a Superfund site in the industrial city about 25 miles from downtown Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... 7 hr Andy 5
News 7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11) Fri The Anti-Connersv... 13
News Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so... Fri nnono 2
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... May 15 Anon 169
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... May 8 Tm Cln 125
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls May 7 Flowers 44
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 26 Solarman 4
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,428 • Total comments across all topics: 281,155,416

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC