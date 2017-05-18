Indiana eyes more paths to high school graduation
Photo provided by Vigo County School Corp.Testing skills: DeVaney Elementary School students in Terre Haute take Acuity formative assessments that are aligned with the Indiana Academic Standards. Acuity is given throughout the school year to provide teachers with a snapshot of English/language arts and math progress in preparation for ISTEP Plus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|7 hr
|The Anti-Connersv...
|13
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|7 hr
|nnono
|2
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|Thu
|Feester
|3
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|May 15
|Anon
|169
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC