Indiana deer hunters donate to feed hungry Hoosiers

Deer hunters donated more than 65,000 pounds of venison in 2016-17 to feed Indiana's hungry through the Sportsmen's Benevolence Fund, according to the DNR Law Enforcement division. The Sportsmen's Benevolence Fund administered by DNR Law Enforcement provides grants to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, Hunters and Farmers Feeding the Hungry, and the Dubois County Sportsmen Club to pay for processing fees when hunters donate legally harvested deer.

