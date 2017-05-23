Indiana courts: Religious objections ...

Indiana courts: Religious objections law not a tax defense

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Journal

The Indiana Supreme Court won't take up a case involving an Indianapolis man who tried to use the state's religious objections law as a defense for not paying his state taxes. The court unanimously agreed Monday that 41-year-old Rodney Tyms-Bey is still required to pay his taxes despite his argument that doing so is a burden on his religion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr... 34 min Yep 1
price of milk going up in indiana Mon tercnmy 1
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... Mon KTRYYU 1
by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent... Mon ZOZOPOPOO 1
News Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... May 20 oldtimer 8
News Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in elect... May 20 Jack 1
News 7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11) May 19 The Anti-Connersv... 13
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,596 • Total comments across all topics: 281,231,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC