Indiana court ends lawyera s legal quest for Pence emails

The Indiana Supreme Court is denying a request from an attorney who wanted his public records case against Vice President Mike Pence to be given a fresh look amid revelations that the former Republican governor used a private AOL email account to conduct state business. The court's ruling effectively ends the two-year effort by Indianapolis attorney William Groth, a Democrat, for documents and emails from Pence's tenure as governor, his lawyer Gregory Bowes said Monday.

