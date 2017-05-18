Indiana couple charged in theft of $1...

Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in electronics from Amazon

There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in electronics from Amazon. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

An Indiana couple has been charged in federal court in connection with the theft of more than a $1 million worth of electronics from online retailer Amazon. The Star Press in Muncie reports that Erin Joseph Finan and Leah Finan, both 37, have negotiated deals with prosecutors.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jack

New York, NY

#1 20 hrs ago
They were West T Bound!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... 18 hr oldtimer 8
News 7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11) Fri The Anti-Connersv... 13
News Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so... Fri nnono 2
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... May 15 Anon 169
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... May 8 Tm Cln 125
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls May 7 Flowers 44
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 26 Solarman 4
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,007 • Total comments across all topics: 281,178,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC