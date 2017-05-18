Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in electronics from Amazon
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from Yesterday, titled Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in electronics from Amazon. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
An Indiana couple has been charged in federal court in connection with the theft of more than a $1 million worth of electronics from online retailer Amazon. The Star Press in Muncie reports that Erin Joseph Finan and Leah Finan, both 37, have negotiated deals with prosecutors.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
#1 20 hrs ago
They were West T Bound!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|18 hr
|oldtimer
|8
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|Fri
|The Anti-Connersv...
|13
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|Fri
|nnono
|2
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|May 15
|Anon
|169
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC