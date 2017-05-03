Indiana Conservation Officers Searching For Missing Noblesville Man In Martinsville
Indiana Conservation Officers along with members of the Noblesville Police Department and Morgan County Sheriff's Department are currently searching for a missing Noblesville man after his vehicle was located inside Morgan-Monroe State Forest. 52-year-old Mark Farmen of Noblesville was last seen the morning of May 1st.
