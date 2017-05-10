Indiana Boy Scout Earns Every Badge Possible
It has happened only 332 times before in the history of the Boy Scouts, but an Indiana Eagle Scout has earned every merit badge the scouts offer. "I thought that would be a good goal and a fun challenge," says Teeple.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|4 hr
|sally sleuth
|166
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Apr 22
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC