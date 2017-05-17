Indiana Bill to Create New UAV-Related Misdemeanors
S.B. 299 , introduced by Senator Eric Koch, has passed the Indiana General Assembly, and is on its way to the desk of Governor Eric Holcomb for his final consideration. S.B. 299 would create Class A misdemeanor offenses specifically related to unmanned aerial vehicle to address the public's concerns on voyeurism, harassment and public safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|14 hr
|Tm Cln
|125
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Sun
|Myname
|157
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Sun
|Flowers
|44
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Apr 22
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC