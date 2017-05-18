Indiana 4 mins ago 12:45 p.m.Indiana police departments want drones. There's just one big problem.
Indiana's two largest police departments both want drones; one for crowd surveillance at major gatherings Downtown, the other to monitor traffic at events such as the Indiana State Fair. As the cost of drones drops and police departments rush to acquire the latest technology, officers are finding it difficult to navigate a tangled web of federal and state policies.
