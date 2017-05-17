Indiana 33 mins ago 6:36 p.m.NAHA Pre...

Indiana 33 mins ago 6:36 p.m.NAHA President explains director's firing, future plans

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHAS11

Before a search for an interim director can begin the President of the Board said he wanted to explain their decision and vision for the area moving forward. "We're trying to determine a new pathway," NAHA Board President Irving Joshua said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 9 hr sally sleuth 158
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... May 8 Tm Cln 125
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls May 7 Flowers 44
News Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so... May 3 Solarman 1
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 26 Solarman 4
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16) Apr 23 AL B 12
News Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy Apr 22 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,355 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC