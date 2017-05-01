Indiana 2017 Legislative Wrap-up

Indiana lawmakers had plenty of reasons to celebrate the conclusion of the 2017 legislative session - they finished a week early in what leadership called a "monumental" year. Here is a look at the raw number of bills introduced, and those that made it through both houses and are eligible for Governor Holcomb's signature: The following provides an in-depth look at individual bills and how they contribute to the top legislative priorities of the Indiana legislature.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.