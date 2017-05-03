India to Indiana: Infosys to hire 10,...

India to Indiana: Infosys to hire 10,000 American workers in effort to overcome Trump stigma

WASHINGTON: Not since Infosys debuted on Nasdaq in 1999 with its American Depository Shares has the company made such a public splash in the United States. In a move clearly driven by the Trump administration's drive against the H1-B guest worker visa program that is expected to put pressure on its business model, the India's IT major on Tuesday announced plans to hire 10,000 American workers and open four technology centers in the US.

