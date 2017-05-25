IMS President: Waiting For Confirmation On Pence Attendance Thursday, May 25
Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles says he doesn't know what sort of changes to expect if Vice President Mike Pence attends the Indy 500. Boles says they are still waiting for confirmation on whether the former Indiana governor will be coming to the race, which he hopes they will know by the end of today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|8 hr
|Bob
|11
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|Tue
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|May 22
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|May 22
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
|Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in elect...
|May 20
|Jack
|1
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|May 19
|The Anti-Connersv...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC