IMS President: Waiting For Confirmation On Pence Attendance Thursday, May 25

Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles says he doesn't know what sort of changes to expect if Vice President Mike Pence attends the Indy 500. Boles says they are still waiting for confirmation on whether the former Indiana governor will be coming to the race, which he hopes they will know by the end of today.

