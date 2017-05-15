IDEM warns of high ozone in central, ...

IDEM warns of high ozone in central, southern Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is warning people that high ozone levels will continue through Tuesday in central and southern Indiana. It says anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when ozone levels are high.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 12 hr Anon 169
News 7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11) Sun Jaguarsam 11
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... May 8 Tm Cln 125
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls May 7 Flowers 44
News Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so... May 3 Solarman 1
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 26 Solarman 4
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16) Apr 23 AL B 12
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,445 • Total comments across all topics: 281,036,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC