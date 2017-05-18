Hoosier unemployment drops in April
Indiana's unemployment rate dropped in April, make it one of 19 states to see a decrease in unemployment from last year, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Indiana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in April dipped to 3.6 percent, down from 4.7 percent from April 2016.
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|9 hr
|oldtimer
|8
|Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in elect...
|11 hr
|Jack
|1
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|Fri
|The Anti-Connersv...
|13
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|Fri
|nnono
|2
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|May 15
|Anon
|169
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
