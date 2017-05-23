Hoosier Eats: Bacon and Blue Coleslaw

Areal Flood Warning issued May 24 at 12:19PM EDT expiring May 24 at 3:15PM EDT in effect for: Delaware, Henry Flood Warning issued May 24 at 10:54AM EDT expiring May 29 at 12:00AM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued May 24 at 10:54AM EDT expiring May 27 at 5:00PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued May 24 at 10:54AM EDT expiring May 29 at 5:00PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued May 24 at 10:54AM EDT expiring May 30 at 3:42PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued May 20 at 11:27PM EDT expiring May 25 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox Flood Warning issued May 19 at 10:32PM EDT expiring May 26 at 1:08PM EDT in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

