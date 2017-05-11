"Gray Death" makes first appearance in Indiana
A visual of the dose of heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil needed to kill an average adult. Credit: Paige Sutherland/NHPR INDIANAPOLIS A particularly deadly combination of opiates known as Gray Death has made its first appearance in Indiana according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security .
