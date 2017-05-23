Fruits grown in Indiana used in locally-produced ales
That's why he'll be a keynote speaker at an agricultural conference in Romania in three weeks. And that's why Indiana's second largest brewery uses Lehman's fruits to concoct a pair of sour ales, a tart beverage gaining popularity among craft beer aficionados.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|34 min
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|Mon
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Mon
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|Mon
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 20
|oldtimer
|8
|Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in elect...
|May 20
|Jack
|1
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|May 19
|The Anti-Connersv...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC