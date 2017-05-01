Foot Pursuit, Biting Suspect, Results In Arrest

Police arrested 19-year-old Kayla Crawford on charges of possession of meth, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, battery on a police officer, and resisting law enforcement. Shortly after 10 a.m., Floyd County Dispatch received a report of a physical domestic disturbance on Interstate 64, near exit 119, and Indiana Conservation Officer Paul Crockett was nearby.

