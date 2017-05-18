EXCHANGE: Series of exhibits and car shows coming to Kokomo
And it's that love that has inspired Shively , director of development at the Kokomo Automotive Museum , to bring a series of exhibits and car shows to both the museum and local community this summer. In an interview last week, Shively - surrounded by early 20th century Haynes sedans and classic Chevy Camaros on the museum floor, with retro car advertisements hanging overhead - discussed those displays and upcoming events, each of which will pique the interest of amateur historians and car buffs alike.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|12 hr
|oldtimer
|8
|Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in elect...
|14 hr
|Jack
|1
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|Fri
|The Anti-Connersv...
|13
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|Fri
|nnono
|2
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|May 15
|Anon
|169
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC