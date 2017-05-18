EXCHANGE: Series of exhibits and car ...

EXCHANGE: Series of exhibits and car shows coming to Kokomo

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Washington Times

And it's that love that has inspired Shively , director of development at the Kokomo Automotive Museum , to bring a series of exhibits and car shows to both the museum and local community this summer. In an interview last week, Shively - surrounded by early 20th century Haynes sedans and classic Chevy Camaros on the museum floor, with retro car advertisements hanging overhead - discussed those displays and upcoming events, each of which will pique the interest of amateur historians and car buffs alike.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... 12 hr oldtimer 8
News Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in elect... 14 hr Jack 1
News 7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11) Fri The Anti-Connersv... 13
News Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so... Fri nnono 2
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... May 15 Anon 169
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... May 8 Tm Cln 125
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls May 7 Flowers 44
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,171,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC