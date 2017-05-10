Ex-USA Gymnastics CEOa s deposition i...

Ex-USA Gymnastics CEOa s deposition in sex abuse case delayed so he can attend Indy 500

14 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Steve Penny's legal team argued their client needs to attend the Indianapolis 500 to network. A Los Angeles Superior Court judge agreed to delay a deposition he Former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny was to give in relation to sex abuse allegations brought against Team USA's former physician by a former member of the team.

