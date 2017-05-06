Elkhart man who took 3 hostages angry over onea s talk

Court documents say a northern Indiana man raped a female friend and held her and two other women captive for as long as five days because he was angry that the friend was telling others that he had shot at someone. Thirty-one-year-old Derrick Glass of Elkhart faces one count of rape, three counts of criminal confinement, two counts of battery, all while armed with a deadly weapon, plus four counts of pointing a loaded firearm at someone.

