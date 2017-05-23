Driver of crashed mortuary van charged with drunken driving
State police say the driver of a mortuary services van involved in crash along Interstate 70 in western Indiana faces drunken driving and other charges. Police said Tuesday that 49-year-old Matthew J. Fitzthum of Clinton is charged with two counts of operating while intoxicated and one count of reckless driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|12 hr
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|Mon
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Mon
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|Mon
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 20
|oldtimer
|8
|Indiana couple charged in theft of $1M in elect...
|May 20
|Jack
|1
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|May 19
|The Anti-Connersv...
|13
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC