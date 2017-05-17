Donnelly Outlines Agenda to Improve Q...

Donnelly Outlines Agenda to Improve Quality of Life for Hoosier Families

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly Tuesday released his Foundation for Families Agenda, a series of policy proposals aimed at improving the quality of life for hard-working Hoosier families. Donnelly's agenda includes: paid family and medical leave so that workers can bond with a new child or care for an ailing senior; a focus on early childhood education including expanding access to Pre-K and quality childcare options; affordable higher education; and equal pay for equal work.

