Donnelly Outlines Agenda to Improve Quality of Life for Hoosier Families
U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly Tuesday released his Foundation for Families Agenda, a series of policy proposals aimed at improving the quality of life for hard-working Hoosier families. Donnelly's agenda includes: paid family and medical leave so that workers can bond with a new child or care for an ailing senior; a focus on early childhood education including expanding access to Pre-K and quality childcare options; affordable higher education; and equal pay for equal work.
