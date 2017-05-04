Donnelly: House Health Care Bill a Di...

Donnelly: House Health Care Bill a Disaster for Hoosier Families

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly Thursday released the following statement after the American Health Care Act passed the U.S. House of Representatives. It now heads to the U.S. Senate for consideration, debate, and amending.

