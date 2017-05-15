Donnelly Calls on VA to Explain Plans to Shutter Facilities, Leave VA Jobs Unfilled
U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly sent a letter to Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin late Thursday asking for an explanation and clarity on the VA's strategy. Shulkin recently announced that the VA is considering closing up to 1,100 VA facilities nationwide, and recent reports state that VA may choose to leave more than 4,000 vacant VA jobs unfilled, despite the federal hiring freeze being lifted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|12 hr
|Anon
|169
|7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11)
|Sun
|Jaguarsam
|11
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|May 8
|Tm Cln
|125
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|May 7
|Flowers
|44
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC