Donnelly Calls on VA to Explain Plans to Shutter Facilities, Leave VA Jobs Unfilled

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly sent a letter to Secretary of Veterans Affairs David Shulkin late Thursday asking for an explanation and clarity on the VA's strategy. Shulkin recently announced that the VA is considering closing up to 1,100 VA facilities nationwide, and recent reports state that VA may choose to leave more than 4,000 vacant VA jobs unfilled, despite the federal hiring freeze being lifted.

