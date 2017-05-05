Do needle exchange programs - now legal in Indiana - promote public health or drug use?
An Indiana law now allows local governments to set up needle exchange programs, but Northwest Indiana officials have mixed opinions on the programs, some seeing the need to block a public health problem and others saying they promote drug use. Lake and Porter counties' prosecutors, sheriffs and coroners agreed that more needs to be done to fight the opioid epidemic in the area but they differed about whether needle exchanges were part of that path.
