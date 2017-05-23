Despite deal with Trump, Carrier cutting more than 600 American jobs from U.S. factory

Indiana heating and cooling company Carrier is eliminating more than 600 jobs from its Indianapolis facility, despite promises made as part of a deal with President Donald Trump to keep the positions in the U.S. In a letter received by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Monday, Carrier said it isn't closing the facility but the job eliminations will be permanent. "This action follows a thorough evaluation of our manufacturing operations and is intended to address the challenges the business faces in a a rapidly changing industry," Carrier Senior Human Resources Manager Steven Morris wrote in a letter announcing the move.

