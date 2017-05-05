Death of 22-year-old sparks carbon monoxide alarm ordinance
The Indiana Fire Prevention and Building Safety Commission has approved an ordinance requiring all new homes in La Porte to have a carbon monoxide alarm. The Evansville Courier and Press reports Dot Kesling has been pushing for such requirements following her daughter's death in 2010.
