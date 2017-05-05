Death of 22-year-old sparks carbon mo...

Death of 22-year-old sparks carbon monoxide alarm ordinance

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The Indiana Fire Prevention and Building Safety Commission has approved an ordinance requiring all new homes in La Porte to have a carbon monoxide alarm. The Evansville Courier and Press reports Dot Kesling has been pushing for such requirements following her daughter's death in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so... Wed Solarman 1
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Apr 27 Jimbo 154
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 26 Solarman 4
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16) Apr 23 AL B 12
News Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy Apr 22 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 2
News She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting... Apr 21 tomin cali 7
Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06) Apr 21 Peeping Tom 7
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,694 • Total comments across all topics: 280,792,379

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC