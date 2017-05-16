David Letterman to get Mark Twain prize, nation's top comedy honor
David Letterman to get Mark Twain prize, nation's top comedy honor Top comedy honor goes to David Letterman, the late-night host who could make audiences laugh and squirm. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qoUqfu WASHINGTON - David Letterman, the late-night host with an irascible streak who inspired fierce loyalty from fans and critics, who made Americans laugh but didn't mind making them uncomfortable, will be rewarded this year with America's top prize for humor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
