Crumbling roads and bridges bring higher taxes and fees
Officials look over the scene at Interstate 15 in the Cajon Pass, Calif., where part of the freeway collapsed due to heavy rain. A state $5 billion annual plan raises fuel taxes and vehicle fees to pay for repairs to state and local roads, while also providing money for public transit and biking and walking trails.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|6 hr
|sally sleuth
|155
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|10 hr
|spocko
|31
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Apr 22
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC