Conservation Officers Recover Stolen Bulldozer From Flood...
Indiana Conservation Officers were called over the past weekend about a stolen bulldozer being submerged in a body of water within Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area. The bulldozer belonged to the property and was being used in the construction of multiple new dams.
