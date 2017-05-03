Civil liberties groups pledge to fight expected Trump order on religious freedom
Civil liberties groups pledge to fight expected Trump order on religious freedom Civil liberties groups are concerned Trump's actions will enable discrimination against gays and religious minorities. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pySsID President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Michael Pence and his wife Karen Pence attends the National Prayer Service at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, DC, USA, 21 January 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|22 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Apr 27
|Jimbo
|154
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Apr 22
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Peeping Tom
|7
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC