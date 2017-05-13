Benjamin Harrison collection to be available a " online
The Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site is making its collection of artifacts for the 23rd president widely available online - and in 3D. The Indianapolis-based museum is using digital scanning technology to offer 2D and 3D renderings of its collection of over 10,000 artifacts Museum President and CEO Charlie Hyde says only about 10 percent of the collection is currently accessible to the public through public exhibits and guided tours.
