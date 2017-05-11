Autistic Actor to Lead the Curious In...

Autistic Actor to Lead the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Syracuse Stage

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

IRT and Syracuse Stage are among the first regional, non-profit theatres to receive the rights to produce "Curious Incident," and Rowe leads an exciting and multiracial cast of actors representing New York, Indianapolis and Chicago. This complex piece of theatre will run at IRT from Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... 4 hr sally sleuth 166
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... May 8 Tm Cln 125
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls May 7 Flowers 44
News Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so... May 3 Solarman 1
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 26 Solarman 4
News Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16) Apr 23 AL B 12
News Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy Apr 22 UidiotRaceMakeWOR... 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC