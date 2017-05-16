Authorities: Body of boy, 2, found in central Indiana lake
Authorities say the body of a 2-year-old boy who had been reported missing was found in a central Indiana lake. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says in a statement that the child's mother called 911 on Monday evening to report the Putnam County boy missing and he was found unresponsive shortly afterward in Van Bibber Lake.
