As Indiana governor, Pence cheered a ...

As Indiana governor, Pence cheered a crackdown on a major voter registration drive.

16 hrs ago Read more: Mother Jones

After claiming that as many as 5 million people voted illegally in the November election, President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday to create a commission to address voter fraud. With widespread evidence that voter fraud is nearly nonexistent, voting rights groups have seen similar efforts as a pretense to suppress voting among young voters and minorities.

