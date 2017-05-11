APNewsBreak: City pays Indiana congre...

APNewsBreak: City pays Indiana congressmana s wife $20K/month

The Tribune

A burgeoning Indianapolis suburb has paid the wife of an influential congressman $580,000 since 2015 for legal consulting she largely does from the Washington area, an unusually large sum even in a state rife with highly paid government contractors, according to a review by The Associated Press. Jennifer Messer, the wife of Republican Rep. Luke Messer, makes $20,000 a month working as a contract attorney for Fishers, according to the AP's review of public documents.

