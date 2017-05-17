Angry homeowners suing Indiana for allowing them to move into a meth house
Across the state, Hoosier families are living in toxic homes that are supposed to be vacant. 13 Investigates highlighted the problem two months ago , exposing how state and local officials have failed to enforce an Indiana law meant to prevent unsuspecting families from moving into homes contaminated with methamphetamine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis...
|21 hr
|Tm Cln
|125
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Sun
|Myname
|157
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Sun
|Flowers
|44
|Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so...
|May 3
|Solarman
|1
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Apr 22
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC