ACLU sues to block new Indiana abortion mandate
The ACLU of Indiana will again take Indiana to court over an abortion law this time one requiring parental consent for minors seeking the procedure. The lawsuit was announced Thursday on behalf of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky.
