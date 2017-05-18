3 men wanted for multi-county crime spree in Indiana
Three men considered armed and dangerous are wanted by police in Indiana after a carjacking in an Indianapolis suburb and armed robberies in Columbus and Seymour. WTHR-TV, Indianapolis' NBC affiliate , reported that the suspects bailed out of a stolen Hummer in Indy about 3:30 a.m. Thursday after a multi-county police pursuit along northbound Interstate 65. They haven't been seen since.
