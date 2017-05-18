3 men wanted for multi-county crime s...

3 men wanted for multi-county crime spree in Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

Three men considered armed and dangerous are wanted by police in Indiana after a carjacking in an Indianapolis suburb and armed robberies in Columbus and Seymour. WTHR-TV, Indianapolis' NBC affiliate , reported that the suspects bailed out of a stolen Hummer in Indy about 3:30 a.m. Thursday after a multi-county police pursuit along northbound Interstate 65. They haven't been seen since.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... 8 hr Feester 3
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... May 15 Anon 169
News 7 month investigation leads to arrest (Jun '11) May 14 Jaguarsam 11
News Indiana school faces backlash over Trump 'resis... May 8 Tm Cln 125
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls May 7 Flowers 44
News Indiana governor signs bill aimed at dimming so... May 3 Solarman 1
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 26 Solarman 4
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,116,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC