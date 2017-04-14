Youth faces arson charge in costly so...

Youth faces arson charge in costly southern Indiana fire

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Police say a 15-year-old southern Indiana boy has been charged with arson for starting a fire that caused damages as high as $500,000. Clarksville Police Detective Ray Hall says the youth admitted using a lighter to set fire Wednesday to one of several hundred mattresses under carports next to a recreational vehicle dealership.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News It's time to increase state cigarette tax 1 hr kuda 19
News Minority leader: 'Freeze status quo' on alcohol... 13 hr Kennerd 1
News Governor: College bound students may need more ... Thu nnono 2
News Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik... Apr 12 insanity becomes me 131
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Apr 11 Gold77 40
where all da white womens Apr 7 Kristen Gale 2
News Solar proponents rally against bill Apr 4 SolarKings 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,296,577

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC