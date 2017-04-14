Youth faces arson charge in costly southern Indiana fire
Police say a 15-year-old southern Indiana boy has been charged with arson for starting a fire that caused damages as high as $500,000. Clarksville Police Detective Ray Hall says the youth admitted using a lighter to set fire Wednesday to one of several hundred mattresses under carports next to a recreational vehicle dealership.
