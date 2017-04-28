Watch Live 11 am Saturday: Christening of USS Indiana submarine
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. The Hoosier State will have another representative join the United States Navy on Saturday, April 29. The USS Indiana will be christened at Newport News Shipbuilding where the ship was constructed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grandfather of Indiana teen found dead near hik...
|Thu
|Jimbo
|154
|Solar proponents rally against bill
|Apr 26
|Solarman
|4
|Face of Trump's Indiana campaign belongs to an ... (Sep '16)
|Apr 23
|AL B
|12
|Faux Conservatives For Solar Energy
|Apr 22
|UidiotRaceMakeWOR...
|2
|She voted for Trump. Now her husband is getting...
|Apr 21
|tomin cali
|7
|Are there any Nudists in Fort Wayne? (Dec '06)
|Apr 21
|Peeping Tom
|7
|State police are allowed to drive beyond the sp...
|Apr 20
|nnono
|3
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC